MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you are looking for a night of fun for the family, check out Shrek: The Musical.

Actor Mark Strandburg (Shrek) and Kimberly Lochner (Fiona) join 41NBC’s Chip Matthews to talk about the musical.

Check out the interview here.

Event information

For more information on Shrek: The Musical visit www.perryplayers.org or call the box office at (478) 987-5354.

The show runs from December 5-22.

Ticket prices:

$22.50 / adults

$20/seniors (60+), active-duty military, students with IDs, and children 3-18

Group rates available.

For tickets, click here.