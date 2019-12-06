MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you are looking for a night of fun for the family, check out Shrek: The Musical.
Actor Mark Strandburg (Shrek) and Kimberly Lochner (Fiona) join 41NBC’s Chip Matthews to talk about the musical.
- Advertisement -
Check out the interview here.
Event information
For more information on Shrek: The Musical visit www.perryplayers.org or call the box office at (478) 987-5354.
The show runs from December 5-22.
Ticket prices:
- $22.50 / adults
- $20/seniors (60+), active-duty military, students with IDs, and children 3-18
- Group rates available.
For tickets, click here.