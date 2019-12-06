MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon woman for threatening to kill her neighbor. The woman reportedly made the threat while talking with a Macon-Bibb 911 operator on the phone.

Authorities identified the woman as 55-year-old Ella Willis Floyd.

Deputies responded to an address in the 4000 block of Forest Avenue about a dispute between neighbors. While en route to the address, deputies say Floyd became irate and cussed at the 911 operator.

Floyd also threatened to kill her neighbor.

Deputies approached Floyd when they arrived. Authorities say that Floyd reportedly became upset with her neighbor after she alleged that her neighbor threw paper in her yard.

Deputies say they found no paper in the yard.

The charges

Deputies arrested Floyd and took her to the Bibb County Jail. They charged her with the following:

Terroristic Threats

Obscene/Vulgar Language to Intimidate/Harass 911 Operator

Authorities released Floyd on a $4,545.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.