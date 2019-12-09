Man crossing the road, hit by car driven by Bibb County Lieutenant

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after he was hit by a Bibb County Lieutenant’s car.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 69 year old man was crossing the 1100 block of Gray Highway in Macon just after 7 p.m. Sunday. A Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Lieutenant James Lary with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, was driving on Gray highway at the same time.

- Advertisement -

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man crossed in front of the car and was hit. The man was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.