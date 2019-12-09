Medical Monday: The importance of mammograms and 3D mammography

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 62% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, making the 5 year survival rate 99%.

Mammograms are the most common way to diagnosis breast cancer and catch it early.

- Advertisement -

Karla Lewis, a radiology technologist with Coliseum Northside Hospital, visited Daybreak to talk about mammogram screenings and the new technology out now.

If you need to schedule a mammogram screening with Coliseum Northside Hospital, call 1-855-226-9111.