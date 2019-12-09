Byron teenager to be charged as adult

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teenager in Houston County is out of jail on bond, and facing felony charges.

Officers with the Byron Police Department responded to a call Monday morning, of a teenager in the caller’s yard on Hudson Street just after two.

Officers say they arrived on scene and witnessed a male teenager walking in the area. The suspect, 17-year-old Lenny Gupton, was questioned by officers and found items taken from vehicles in the Woodland Drive neighborhood. Officers investigated further and found a total of 18 vehicles that had been broken into.

Gupton has been charged with 18 felony counts of entering auto, and criminal trespass. He is charged as an adult on all charges.