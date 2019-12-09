Bystanders pin down gunman after shooting

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man in Bleckley County is in jail after hitting one person with a gun and firing it at another.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody says deputies were called to the Hillside RV Park located in Cochran on Saturday, shortly after 7:30 p.m. in reference to an assault involving a firearm.

According to Sheriff Coody, deputies were told James Stacy Bell had seriously injured a man by hitting him with iin the face with a gun. Witnesses also told deputies, Bell fired his shots in the direction of another person after making threats. Deputies say bystanders were able to take the firearm from Bell and subdue him.

The first victim was taken to Bleckley Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, while Bell had to be taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for injuries he received during the altercation with the bystanders.

Sheriff Coody stated the bystanders prevented this situation from turning into one that could have been much worse. Bell was taken to the Bleckley County Jail after being released from the hospital. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, public drunkenness, pointing a gun or pistol at another, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.