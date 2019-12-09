WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to the United States Census Bureau, nearly 75,000 people live in Warner Robins. Nearly 17,000 residents live in Perry.

Over 150,000 people live in Houston County combined.

- Advertisement -

From the mid ‘90s until this year, the county has been on a steady increase. This includes more development, more jobs, and more people.

Warner Robins is considered a pass-through city — a main corridor from Georgia to Florida.

Marsha Buzzell, executive director of the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, says a lot of business people come to Warner Robins for meetings and the air force base. Buzzell says the city aims for leisure visitors.

“They have to stop, gas up, get a bite to eat, spend the night, visit the museum, go to Rigby’s,” said Buzzell.

Stephen Morse, Dean of the school of business at Middle Georgia State University, shares that tourism within Houston County brought in well over $1 million.

“It’s reported some $248 million,” said Morse.

Jobs and taxes

Tourism also created close to 3,500 jobs.

“Those visitors that come here generate some $51 million in payroll for the people working in the travel and tourism industry,” says Morse. “That includes gasoline, transportation, restaurants and hotels.”

Morse also says when people spend money traveling to Houston County, they spend money on local and state taxes.

“It saves every household in Houston county $287 in taxes,” shared the Dean.

If tourism didn’t exist, Morse says households would have to pay $287 more for local and state taxes.