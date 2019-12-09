Javors Lucas’ seat filled on Macon Water Authority board

Sheddrick Clark will serve in the seat until a candidate is elected through a Special Election on March 24.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority (MWA) Board welcomes a new board member to fill the district two seat vacated by the passing of Javors Lucas.

Clark is a native of Macon who has currently resides in Lizella. He has 23 years of experience in the finance industry, including 15 years as a local business owner and entrepreneur.

He is the owner of Clark Accounting Service and 9 Entertainment, a concert promotions and entertainment company. He also established the youth organization 9 Foundation, Inc.

Clark received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of West Georgia.

Clark’s first appearance on the MWA Board was at the Authority’s Committee Meetings on Nov. 21.