Drunk man pistol-whips victim, fires shots at another in Bleckley County

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A drunk man pistol-whipped another man at an RV park over the weekend. Sheriff Coody says the incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 7 around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the suspect as James Stacy Bell.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody says that deputies responded to the Hillside RV Park located in south Bleckley County about to an assault involving a gun.

When deputies arrived, they say Bell “had seriously injured one male by striking him with a firearm in the face.” Authorities say Bill also fired his gun and made threats toward another victim.

Sheriff Coody says bystanders managed to take the gun from Bell and subdued him.

Sheriff Coody says the first victim was taken to Bleckley Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities took Bell to Medical Center Navicent Health for the injuries he received during the fight with the bystanders.

Also, Sheriff Coody stated that “the bystanders prevented this situation from turning into one that could have been much worse.”

The charges

Deputies took Bell to the Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center after his release from the hospital and charged him with:

(2) counts of aggravated assault

terroristic threats and acts

public drunkenness

pointing a gun or pistol at another

reckless conduct

disorderly conduct

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Sgt. Jeff Simpson at 478-934-4545.