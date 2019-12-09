2 men fight leaves one shot, another stabbed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fight between two men left one shot and the other stabbed. Warner Robins Police officers responded to 731 N. Davis Dr. about an aggravated assault around midnight on Monday.

Authorities identified the men as:

Darren Durden, 53

Markos Jackson, 24

Detectives say the physical fight started at the location and involved alcohol. During the fight, one Durden used a knife and Jackson used a gun.

The confrontation escalated to the use of weapons. Local hospitals treated both men for their injuries.

The hospital staff deems the injuries non-life-threatening.

Authorities say Jackson shot Durden in the lower back. Also, Durden stabbed Jackson in the chest.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Trent Van Lannen at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.