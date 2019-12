According to an incident report officers responded to a home in 100 block of Dudley Drive in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are investigating a shots fired call that happened around 10:45 Sunday morning.

According to police, a woman tried to shoot into a home, and there were children present.

No one was injured.