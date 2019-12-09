United Way announces partnership with Family Counseling Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia announced its partnership with the Family Counseling Center.

The organization held a news conference at the Peyton Anderson Community Service Center on Monday.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, United Way of Central Georgia will assume management and operational responsibility for the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia.

New management

United Way will assist with the leadership change from Frank Mack, who served the FCC for more than 14 years.

Upon Mack’s retirement on Dec. 31, the new executive director, Patty Gibbs, will begin her role in January.

Related Article: Middle Georgians can get a chance to win tickets for the SEC Championship Game

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to work with United Way, and we certainly appreciate their support,” Gibb said. “ And also the support of the District Attorney’s office.

Officials say Gibbs is very active in the community and is currently the Ronald McDonald House Charities Development Director.