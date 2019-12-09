A warm, rainy Tuesday on the way for Middle Georgia

We started our latest warm up today, as we warmed up to 73 degrees in Macon. Although we saw some sunshine in Middle Georgia today, we are not expecting much for tomorrow.



We will see even more of a warm up through the day on Tuesday, with some places getting close to 80 degrees by the afternoon. As a cold front approaches rain chances will increase after around noon, with more likely chances moving in overnight.

Rain totals likely, won’t be too impressive, but the cool down behind the cold front will be drastic.



Although the cold front moves through early Wednesday, we won’t see the big cool down until Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid 50’s, versus the 70’s just the day before.

Rain should be done by the afternoon on Wednesday, and we will dry out until late Thursday.



We only get a short dry spell overnight Wednesday before the next system pushes into Middle Georgia. This system will move in from the south bringing with it plentiful moisture.

As the forecast stands now, Friday looks to be very rainy, but once again, instability looks limited. We are not expecting much in the way of thunderstorm activity.



While we will see rain tomorrow, the big rainmaker will be on Thursday night into Friday. Overall totals this week could get up to 2″, but it is likely most of us will see around 1-1.5″ between now and Saturday.