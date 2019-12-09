Wet at times this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a relatively dry weekend, changes are on the way beginning today as isolated showers are back in the forecast.

TODAY.

Under an overcast sky, temperatures are going to rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across the area. Today, showers will be light and isolated as a warm front lifts through Middle Georgia. It will be warm and muggy today and that will continue into the overnight hours as well. Temperatures are not expected to fall off much after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s area-wide. We will also keep a few light showers and drizzle with us through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW.

Rain chances will be increasing ahead of a cold front, and that means scattered rain showers are in the forecast for Tuesday. High temperatures will be running well above average in the middle and upper 70’s. At times it will be breezy as wind gusts could top out in the upper teens and lower twenties.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Few showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday before increasing rain coverage comes back into play towards the end of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures from the middle to the end of the week will top out in the 50’s during the afternoon before warming back into the 60’s by the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)