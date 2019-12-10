MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lightfoot Enterprises will host the 2nd Peter G. Appling & Ballard Hudson and Friends Reunion Party later this month at the Macon Centreplex

During the reunion former staff and students will receive awards and recognition.

Isaac Lightfoot of Lightfoot Productions is the host of the reunion. He says, “it’s important to preserve their history, honor their legacy and provide a way in which former students from both schools can connect in a fun, safe outing,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot came to the 41NBC studio, Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming event.

Watch the full interview to learn more about what will take place on the 20th of December.

Tickets to the Peter G. Appling & Ballard Hudson and Friends Reunion Party – Chapter 2 are $35.00 in advance and $40.00 at the door. The event will take place at the Macon Centreplex in the Exhibition Room located at 200 Coliseum Drive. It starts at 7:30pm on December 20th.

To reserve a table or purchase tickets call 478-508-6619.