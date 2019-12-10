Living with Alzheimer’s, no longer considered an ‘old person’ disease

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.

Although found more common in older adults, according to the National Institute of Aging, the disease can be detected in those younger than the age of 60.

“I actually got diagnosed back on March 23, 2016,” said Arthena Caston.

Caston was diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease when she was 51 years old.

Caston was met with shock at first, and then realized the disease was now a part of her. After six months, she choose to become an advocate.

“Over 300,00 people are living with early stage Alzheimer’s,” shared Caston.

She says at this stage, she only has a problem with reading, but still can function just fine. She knows others have worse symptoms.

“Her vision is off, she will not know where a door is,” said caregiver, Ellen Murphy. “She hasn’t known about day and time for a long time, and sometimes she’ll just talk nonsense.”

Murphy cares for her 73 year old sister who was diagnosed five years ago. She says there are good and bad days. But with Alzheimer’s, you never know what you’ll get.

Alzheimer’s disease does not have a cure, but it does have medication to slow it down.

The best way to deal with the disease as caregiver or the person who has it: