Multiple men rob store on Zebulon Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an armed robbery that happened at Mike’s Food Mart, located at 6398 Zebulon Road.

Authorities say the incident happened at 5:16 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say multiple men entered the store and overpowered the clerk. Authorities say the men took money and cigarettes from behind the counter.

Investigators say the men received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot before deputies arrived.

No one reported any injuries during the incident. Authorities say they have no description of the suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.