Navicent Health: Choose toys carefully while shopping for Christmas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Medical Center, Navicent Health wants to make sure you are being cautious when buying gifts for children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency rooms treated over 226,000 toy-related injuries in 2018, with approximately 73 percent of those younger than the age of 15.

“You want to avoid younger children toys with small pieces, and toys that have projectiles,” Dr. John Wood, medical director of the Emergency Center at The Medical Center, Navicent Health. “If you are buying things for children to color with, like crayons, you want to make sure those are non-toxic.”

Doctors say parents should educate themselves on symptoms of lead poisoning, and be aware of toys that have been recalled due to lead exposure.

Parents should contact a physician if they believe their child has been exposed to lead.