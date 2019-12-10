Rain moves out, but cold air sticks around

A strong cold front pushed through the East Coast today bringing rain, wind, and much cooler temperatures. We will continue to see temperatures falling across the area overnight, but the biggest cool down will be into Thursday morning.



Even though it looks like there is more rain on the way, from current radar pictures, much of that will dry out before it gets here.

High pressure and dry air will fill in behind the cold front. This will bring some clearing and also hold in the cold air with highs staying below normal through the end of the week.



Although we will get a drying out period between Wednesday and Thursday night, it won’t last. Our next system begins forming in the Gulf of Mexico. This will help to bring in more moisture overnight and increasing rain chances through Friday.



Still hoping there are changes for this forecast, just for the sake of everyone going to the state championship games on Friday.

That being said, the current forecast brings heavy rain and cool temperatures pretty much all day on Friday as an area of low pressure moves to the north. The good news is that this system moves out by the weekend…even though that is not a consolation for people at the games on Friday.



As far as rainfall totals, we could see some pretty significant rain between Thursday night and Friday. Not anticipating any winter weather or flooding threats, just a nice soaking rain.

Stay tuned to 41 NBC for the latest on our Championship forecast.