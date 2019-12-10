Residents complain about dumpster, former Mayor C. Jack Ellis detained

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year, various Middle Georgia apartment tenants have reported issues with the conditions of the buildings.

Now, residents in another Macon apartment complex are fed up with their issues too.

Residents at Creekside at Macon Apartments, have complained multiple times about the overflow at the trash dumpster, saying it’s causing rats, rodents, and an awful smell.

According to Macon’s former Mayor, C. Jack Ellis, the dumpster has been filled with trash for more than three months.

During Ellis’ news conference near the apartment complex, he says the property is an environmental disaster, and management has failed to remove the garbage.

“Treating poor people as though they don’t have a voice, but have a sign that lets people know when rent is due is wrong,” Ellis said. If you don’t pay your rent, they want you to pay a late fee or be evicted, but yet this is the kind of service that you get.”

After the news conference, Bibb County deputies told Ellis and the media to leave the property.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis was detained by deputies due to refusing to leave, but then later released.

Creekside at Macon Apartments refused to make a statement.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs is also looking into the incident.