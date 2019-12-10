Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 2-6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 2 and Friday, December 6. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Kuroshima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

America’s Best Value Inn (Food Service)

2595 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Super China Buffet

1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Bibb County:

Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)

6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Southwest High School (Food Service)

1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Wendy’s

1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Pin Strikes (Food Service)

4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College

4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

City Cafe

2830 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

James R Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Mrs. Winners

2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center LLC (Food Service)

1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Morningside Assisted Living Macon (Food Service)

6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

U.S. Deli

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Scoops on Cherry Street LLC

567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Reboot Retrocade and Bar (Food Service)

566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)

5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia (Food Service)

6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Dairy Queen

1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)

4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Allure’s Wet Bar (Food Service)

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY RM 15 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Wok N Roll

5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

1842 Inn (Food Service)

353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Coliseum Medical Centers (Food Service)

350 HOSPITAL DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)

855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Towne Place Suites (Food Service)

1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 710 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Growler USA

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Homewood Suites (Food Service)

200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Waffle House

5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs

5019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Harp & Bowl Labistro

520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Fatty’s Pizza

344 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Amici

1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Fountain Blue Rehab & Nursing (Food Service)

3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Natalia’s

201 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Fried Green Tomatoes

103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Bleckley County:

Middle Georgia State University – Cochran (Food Service)

158 COLLEGE ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Bleckley County Primary School (Food Service)

259 E PETER ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Bleckley County Childhood Learning Center (Food Service)

245 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Middle Georgia State University – Cochran (Food Service)

158 COLLEGE ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Inspection Score: 50 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Hancock County:

Family Affair

946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)

330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Houston County:

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Subway – Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (up from 79 two days prior)

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

GiGi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)

1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Guardian Center (Food Service)

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Monkey Joe’s

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Atlanta Bread Company

2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Sonic

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Sonny’s Real Pit B B Q

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

1 Family Deli (Food Service)

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Chick-fil-A @ Houston County Galleria

2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)

2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Chen’s Wok

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Ole Times Country Buffet

1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

John’s Mexican Restaurant

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Jasper County:

Reese Hall Gardens and Kitchen

421 E GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Jones County:

Krystal

293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Zaxby’s

198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Dairy Queen

315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Chevy’s Pizza

115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Laurens County:

Papa’s Cooking Mobile Unit

1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Papa’s Cooking Mobile Base

1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Moore Street School (Food Service)

1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Dairy Queen

2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Zaxby’s

100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Pizza Hut

2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Applebee’s

2004 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Dublinair Health & Rehab (Food Service)

300 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles

731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Monroe County:

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Pruitt Health of Monroe (Food Service)

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Peach County:

Pizza Hut

307 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Upson County:

Main Street Billards (Food Service)

110 E MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019

Dunkin’

1097 U.S. 19 THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019

Washington County:

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County High School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019