Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 2-6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 2 and Friday, December 6. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Kuroshima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
America’s Best Value Inn (Food Service)
2595 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Super China Buffet
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Bibb County:
Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)
6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
City Cafe
2830 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
James R Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Mrs. Winners
2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Medical Management Health and Rehab Center LLC (Food Service)
1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Morningside Assisted Living Macon (Food Service)
6191 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
U.S. Deli
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Scoops on Cherry Street LLC
567 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Reboot Retrocade and Bar (Food Service)
566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)
5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Dairy Queen
1608 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Allure’s Wet Bar (Food Service)
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY RM 15 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Wok N Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Coliseum Medical Centers (Food Service)
350 HOSPITAL DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Towne Place Suites (Food Service)
1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 710 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Growler USA
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Homewood Suites (Food Service)
200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Waffle House
5440 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Harp & Bowl Labistro
520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Fatty’s Pizza
344 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Amici
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Fountain Blue Rehab & Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Natalia’s
201 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Fried Green Tomatoes
103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Bleckley County:
Middle Georgia State University – Cochran (Food Service)
158 COLLEGE ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Bleckley County Primary School (Food Service)
259 E PETER ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Bleckley County Childhood Learning Center (Food Service)
245 DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Middle Georgia State University – Cochran (Food Service)
158 COLLEGE ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Inspection Score: 50 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Hancock County:
Family Affair
946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Houston County:
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
4000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (up from 79 two days prior)
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
GiGi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Monkey Joe’s
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Sonic
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Sonny’s Real Pit B B Q
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
1 Family Deli (Food Service)
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Chick-fil-A @ Houston County Galleria
2292 WATSON BLVD STE 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Ole Times Country Buffet
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
John’s Mexican Restaurant
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Jasper County:
Reese Hall Gardens and Kitchen
421 E GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Jones County:
Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Zaxby’s
198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Laurens County:
Papa’s Cooking Mobile Unit
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Papa’s Cooking Mobile Base
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Moore Street School (Food Service)
1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Dairy Queen
2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Zaxby’s
100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Pizza Hut
2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Applebee’s
2004 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Dublinair Health & Rehab (Food Service)
300 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Monroe County:
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Pruitt Health of Monroe (Food Service)
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Peach County:
Pizza Hut
307 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2019
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-03-2019
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Upson County:
Main Street Billards (Food Service)
110 E MAIN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2019
Dunkin’
1097 U.S. 19 THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019
Washington County:
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2019
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-02-2019