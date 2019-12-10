Teenager shot, suspects on the run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers were called out to Andy’s Food Mart on North Houston Road around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. It was in reference to a reported aggravated assault with shots fired.

The Police Department says a 17-year-old male showed up at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen shortly after the call. He was then taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and his condition is unknown.

Detectives are investigating and conducting interviews. A preliminary investigation revealed both parties involved arranged a meeting in the parking lot, and that meeting was drug related.

They say the suspects fled the area in a dark blue vehicle. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.