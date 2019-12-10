Macon-Bibb commissioners discuss adding security for Government Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners say they’re concerned about the lack of security at the Government Center. They’re looking for temporary and long-term solutions.

In November, when municipal court moved out of the Government Center, so did its security. “There’s really none except at commission meetings and special events then there’s a deputy,” Sheriff David Davis said.

Macon-Bibb commissioners are working on a solution.

“I think given today’s climate in the world, I think we need to have some type of security,” Sheriff Davis said.

An architect presented plans during Tuesday’s committee meeting.

Plans included: A key swipe system for employees, and the general public entering through one door to go through security.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins hopes the Sheriff’s Office can help with a short-term solution.

“Hoping we can get an officer on site here during work hours to provide some support,” Watkins said.

Sheriff Davis says he can find a deputy to patrol the Government Center, but it’s going to take away from a deputy patrolling the streets, or the jail.

Watkins says there is money in SPLOST funds under public safety, when they start discussing long-term security solutions.