Warm and wet Tuesday on the way

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We saw a few isolated showers move through the area yesterday, but today and into tonight coverage will be increasing across Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are going to be running well above average in the middle to upper 70’s. With a cold front moving through, our rain chances will be increasing throughout the day. You can expect scattered showers beginning this afternoon and continuing until daybreak tomorrow. Tonight and into tomorrow morning temperatures will be falling into the middle 40’s.

TOMORROW.

Showers will linger through the first half of the day, but by the afternoon clouds will begin to clear and we will see a little bit more sunshine across the area. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s tomorrow afternoon before falling into the upper 30’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry for the first half of the day on Thursday before rain chances will again be on the rise by Thursday evening. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will top out in the low 50’s during the afternoon with Friday expected to be the wettest day of the week.

