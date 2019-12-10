Warner Robins HS announces early dismissal for Friday’s championship game

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins High School will have early dismissal on Friday, December 13th, to allow fans to travel to Atlanta for the Class 5A GHSA State Championship. The announcement was posted to the school’s Facebook page.

The Demons will play the Buford Wolves at Georgia State Stadium at 4:30pm Friday.

To allow for travel and support for the team, Warner Robins High students and staff will dismiss at noon on Friday.

School will be dismissed two hours and forty-five minutes before the regular dismissal time. Students will be served lunch before dismissal. Buses will run their normal routes and drop off times will be approximately two hours and forty-five minutes earlier than normal times. Car riders should be picked up from 12 Noon till 12:30 that day.