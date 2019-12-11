Three men arrested for having drugs and guns near a Warner Robins school

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men have been arrested for possessing drugs and guns near a school in Warner Robins.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division arrested Kyle Brown and Tyjae Morgan for aggravated assault at their home at 103 Pine Drive, which is close to Warner Robins High School.

The Warner Robins Police Department Naroctics and Criminal Investigations Division found large amounts of narcotics, including THC candy, Marijuana, and Cocaine in the home. They also found two firearms and money.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, a third man, Paul Sanders Jr. was also arrested. Sanders, Brown and Morgan have all been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (THC candy), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Possession with 1,000 feet of a school.