Daybreak Interview: How to make a delicious scallops appetizer for your holiday party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The holidays are a time for friends and family to get together. That could mean throwing a holiday party.

Chef Scottie Johnson — a private chef and winner of the Georgia Seafood Festival — visited Daybreak to show us how to make Peach Bourbon Bacon Scallops, a dish you could make for your guests.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to see how.

Peach Bourbon Bacon Scallops:

Ingredients:

– Scallops

– 8 scallops

– Salt, to taste

– Pepper, to taste

– Cajun seasoning, to taste

– Olive oil, 3 tablespoons

– Butter, 2 tablespoons

Peach Jam:

– 4 fresh pealed peaches finely chopped or peach preserves

– 1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 3 tablespoons bourbon or whiskey

– 1/2 cup bacon, chopped

– Pinch of crushed red pepper

– Salt/pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Chop bacon into pieces and cook until brown.

2. Drain and set aside.

3. In a large saucepan, combine peaches, sugars and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered until mixture is thick about 30 minutes. Remove from heat; Stir in bourbon.

4. Add bacon to the jam.

5. Season scallops with salt, pepper and cajun season. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil and butter until melted. Add the scallops to the pan, Cook for 3 minutes. Flip the scallops over and cook for 2 minutes.

6. Remove and place on a plate.

7. Top with jam and enjoy.