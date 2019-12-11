Daybreak Interview: How to make a delicious scallops appetizer for your holiday party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The holidays are a time for friends and family to get together. That could mean throwing a holiday party.
Chef Scottie Johnson — a private chef and winner of the Georgia Seafood Festival — visited Daybreak to show us how to make Peach Bourbon Bacon Scallops, a dish you could make for your guests.
Peach Bourbon Bacon Scallops:
Ingredients:
– Scallops
– 8 scallops
– Salt, to taste
– Pepper, to taste
– Cajun seasoning, to taste
– Olive oil, 3 tablespoons
– Butter, 2 tablespoons
Peach Jam:
– 4 fresh pealed peaches finely chopped or peach preserves
– 1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 3 tablespoons bourbon or whiskey
– 1/2 cup bacon, chopped
– Pinch of crushed red pepper
– Salt/pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Chop bacon into pieces and cook until brown.
2. Drain and set aside.
3. In a large saucepan, combine peaches, sugars and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered until mixture is thick about 30 minutes. Remove from heat; Stir in bourbon.
4. Add bacon to the jam.
5. Season scallops with salt, pepper and cajun season. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil and butter until melted. Add the scallops to the pan, Cook for 3 minutes. Flip the scallops over and cook for 2 minutes.
6. Remove and place on a plate.
7. Top with jam and enjoy.