Angie’s List: Giving services as gifts

You’ve made your list and checked it twice, but you still can’t find the perfect gift for that friend or family member.

Angie Hicks, the co-founder of Angie’s List, says instead of buying them a generic gift, consider giving them the gift of time. She says to consider a gift certificate for an item of interest.

Gift ideas

Pet services

“My favorite gift certificate idea for the dog lover is a pooper scooper,” said Hicks. “Who wouldn’t love to have someone come out and clean up after their dog? If that’s not quite right, you might consider a dog walker or a grooming gift certificate.”

If you’re looking into pooper-scoopers, you can also check for other related services that they may offer — such as disinfecting hardscaping. Also, don’t forget to ask if they’re insured and bonded.

Car services

“For the car guru, whether you’re a commuter or a carpooling parent, a car detailing can be a great gift certificate,” Hicks said. “And a lot of services offer a mobile detailing these days, so it can be super convenient, too.”

This service usually offers additional options like upholstery cleaning.

Homeowner services

Hick said “For the homeowner, window washing can be a great gift certificate idea. It’s a task that oftentimes we homeowners put off way too long. To have nice sparkling, clean windows can really brighten your home.”

If the gift recipient lives in an apartment or condo, a certificate for a house cleaning service works.

A word of caution: consider the tone of your message so that the gift isn’t perceived the wrong way. Communicate that you’re giving the gift of free time — not implying they have a dirty home.

Finally

Hick says that before purchasing your gift certificate, read company reviews.

“Also, ask questions because you don’t want to be surprised later on to find that your gift recipient had an extra charge,” Hicks said. “You want to make sure you get the right-sized gift certificate.”

With a little research, you can give a personal, useful gift that your recipient will enjoy.

For more information about giving services as gifts, check angieslist.com.