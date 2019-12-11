Bibb County deputies looking for people of interest in robbery case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help identifying a pair of teens who robbed a woman after an internet sale.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, a woman tried to purchase a cellphone from someone she met on Facebook’s Marketplace.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the woman met the seller in the parking lot of Vineville United Methodist Church in Macon.

During that transaction, someone robbed and assaulted the woman.

Jason Blankenship, the vice president of development for the Better Business Bureau, offered advice for anyone planning to meet up with a stranger to buy or sell items.

“Ask a friend to show up in a different vehicle,” Blankenship said. “Maybe they sit across the parking lot just for your safety.”

Deputies say that the pair may have information about the incident.

Authorities describe the suspects as the following:

males

standing about five feet tall

weighing approximately 130-140lbs

between the ages of 16-18 years old

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this crime call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478.742.2330. For tips on how to avoid being a victim of a similar crime, click here.