Major improvements coming to Brad Henderson Memorial Stadium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – New facilities and improvements are underway at Brad Henderson Memorial Stadium in Macon.

Community leaders and elected officials gathered at the stadium to announce the third phase of improvements on Wednesday.

The costs

The third phase of improvements will include the following:

New Field Houses

Concession Stands

Entrance

Landscaping

Parking lot

The third phase of improvements will cost $2.1 million.

Bibb County School District Athletic Director Barney Hester says students and parents are looking forward to having games at Henderson stadium again.

“Central High School and Southwest High school kind of claims Henderson stadium as their home field,” Hester said. “This stadium is kind of home to them. And it’s so much tradition here. So many games have been played here. And making these improvements is something our students and parents are looking forward to.”

Phases 1-2 of improvements included the following:

Fixing infrastructure issues with the stands and replacing fencing

Replaced field

Upgraded lights

Better irrigation

Upgraded drainage

Phases 1-2 of improvements cost $1.5 million.

All phases of improvements were funded by the sale of the Ed DeFore Sports Complex to the Bibb County School District.