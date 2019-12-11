Mercer University hires Drew Cronic at new head football coach

MACON, Georgia – (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Lenoir-Rhyne University head coach Drew Cronic has been hired as Mercer University’s 20th head football coach, Athletics Director Jim Cole announced Tuesday evening.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Bear Nation and everyone involved in this process for their patience and understanding these last two weeks,” Director of Athletics Jim Cole said.

“A special thanks to Sybil Blalock for taking a large role in this process. We could not have done it without her. We had the opportunity to interview and vet some tremendous candidates. In that process, one candidate’s passion, intensity and desire to win was evident from the start.

“Coach Drew Cronic brought that to the table. I cannot wait to see Drew implement his system and winning culture at Five Star Stadium. We’re so happy for Drew, his wife, Amelia, and his three sons – Noah, Elijah and Isaiah – to be joining our Mercer Family.”

Cronic is a native of Sharpsburg, Georgia. He has a record of 47-6 in his four years as head coach. He was also named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year all four seasons.

CronicturnedLenoir-Rhynefromathree-winteamin2017,toa12-winteamin2018.

In 2019, he led the Bears to a school-record tying 13 wins, including a second straight berth to the NCAA Quarterfinals.

“It is a dream come true to be back in my home state of Georgia and to be working at a great institution like Mercer University,” Cronic said. This is an exciting time for Mercer Football and I am looking forward to ‘Raising the Bar’ on the gridiron. I’m home.”