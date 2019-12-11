Mostly dry today before rain returns late tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A few showers will hang around through lunchtime before we take a short break from rain.

TODAY.

We will continue to see a few light showers push through the area through noon today, but after that you can expect a partly sunny sky with temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s across the area. Dry air is going to continue to build in across the area as high pressure slides from the Mississippi River valley up to the northeast. By tonight, temperatures are going to fall off to where they should be this time of year. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are going to be in the middle 30’s.

TOMORROW.

We start the day on a dry note and will be mostly dry throughout the day until rain chances increase during the evening commute. Ahead of the rain, temperatures are going to top out in the low to middle 50’s area-wide. Rain chances increase late into the day and will continue to increase into the overnight hours.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

It is going to be a wet Friday morning commute across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be well above freezing so there is zero threat for any wintry precipitation. A wedge pattern sets us up for a cold rain on Friday with temperatures during the afternoon back in the low to middle 50’s. By the weekend, rain chances will be diminishing. On Saturday we will see a few light showers, but by Sunday we will be mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the middle 60’s.

