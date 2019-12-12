BCSO Deputies delivers gifts to pediatric patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriffs Office delivered gifts and donations to the Holly Jolly Shoppe, at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon.

The Holly Jolly Shoppe is a toy store in the hospital that’s open to donors throughout the month of December.

Donations from community organizations are collected, then placed in the shoppe making it possible for patients to have a Christmas experience.

According to Heather Trescott Certified Childhood Specialist, parents of children who are often unable to leave the hospital for holiday shopping, may shop in the Holly Jolly Shoppe in order to select gifts for their sick and injured children. Trescott says all shopping is done free of charge.

“They pick out the items and their route for them and just kind of try to take the stress off of them,” said Trescott. “Their child is hospitalized around Christmas it’s already really stressful and so if we can take a little burden off of not having to shop at Christmas we are really thankful to do that. ”

The Holly Jolly Shoppe is in its fourth year.