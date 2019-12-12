Carl Vinson VA Medical Center holds ribbon cutting for Mental Health Facility

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin held a ribbon-cutting for its Mental Health Facility on Thursday.

According to officials, all furniture, fixtures, and décor are complete.

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Staff have started to move into the new facility.

“I’m overjoyed that this project is ready to better serve our Veterans with a more appropriate facility for our outpatient mental health services,” said David L. Whitmer, the medical center director.

Facility features

The $9.5 million construction project includes:

21,000 square feet of space

45 counseling

Two group rooms

Ten new offices for staff

“We want to remove the negative stigma of receiving mental health care,” Whitmer said. “This will allow us to have more appropriate meeting space for our group therapy and for individual, one-on-one sessions with mental health professionals.”