Cat of the Week: Thurston

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is an eight week old grey kitten named Thurston!

Thurston is already a big boy and he is looking for a forever home. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, says that the perfect home for Thurston would be a family with kids that are not too little. Thurston is a lovable kitten that wants to play!

If you’re interested in adopting Thurston or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!