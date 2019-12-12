Deadline for Macon-Bibb alcohol business license Dec. 31st

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The deadline for Macon-Bibb businesses to renew or apply for alcohol licenses is approaching.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says 130 of 400 businesses still need to apply by Dec. 31.

- Advertisement -

Watkins warns that those businesses who fail to apply by the deadline will lose their alcohol licenses.

“A lot of people were using the license over the past for almost a 15-month period,” Watkins said. “There was a 90-day grace period and it was causing a lot of confusion for businesses, the state regulators, and our local business license folks.”

Deadline

The deadline is Dec. 31.