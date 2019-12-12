Deer crashes through windshield on Gray Highway

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deer met head-on with a Jones County woman traveling on Gray Highway Thursday morning.

Deputies say the deer ran out of the woods and crashed through the windshield of the woman’s vehicle. Furthermore, she was driving as it happened.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office’s shared images on their Facebook page. The deer landed in the front seat of the vehicle destroying the windshield.

The Facebook post

“I guess the deer was looking for a little heat or maybe trying to get away from a hunter in the woods but what ever the reason he tried to hitch a ride.“

No one reported any injuries, according to Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece.

The deer did not survive the crash.