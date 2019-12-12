Dublin Cracker Barrel server gets $1,100 tip

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A waitress at a local restaurant calls a tip she received “a blessing.”

A party of 11 surprised Janet Ballard, a server at Cracker Barrel, with a $1,100 gratuity tip.

According to Ballard, the party came to Cracker Barrel on Wednesday and asked for “their best server.” Ballard says management sent her over to serve the table.

“I was so numb,” Ballard said. “It’s never happened to me before, because usually the biggest givers, get the least. “But I’m happy I received this.”

After their meal, each person tipped Ballard $100 which totaled $1,100.

A special thanks

Janet Ballard has worked at Cracker Barrel for 12 years. She’s grateful for the blessing, and she also thanks the 11 guests who contributed.