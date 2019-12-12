Holiday decorating safety tips

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For those who have more holiday decorating to do, first responders offer some safety tips.

The holiday season keeps Macon-Bibb’s first responders busy. From frying turkeys to live-tree care, Jeremy Webb with Macon-Bibb Fire Department encourages exercising safety while decorating for the holidays.

Do not overload electrical outlets

- Advertisement -

He says those Christmas lights hanging on your house can cause sparks.

“Don’t overload your outlets. You don’t want to continue to use an extension cord, after extension cord, after extension cord,” Webb said. “What we call that is daisy-chaining.”

Get a trip switch

“If they overload, they will trip and cut the power supply off,” Webb said. “Want to make sure you don’t use certain appliances with that. Certain appliances may drain a lot of electricity. As far as space heaters or air conditioners, you want to plug those directly into the outlet.”

Mind your ladder

Cricket Davis with Coliseum Medical Centers, says they see an increase in injuries from people hanging lights.

“Be mindful on the ladder,” Davis said. “Don’t climb above where you suppose to. Set it on a stable surface where it’s not slippery. If you have someone who can stabilize the ladder, that’s even better.”

Do not eat the poinsettias

Davis also says poinsettias are poisonous to consume, so keep young children and pets away from them.