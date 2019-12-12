McDonald’s implements new technology to donate to its House of Charities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The golden arches known around the world are adding a new product to their menu. The burger chain will add an option that allows customers to donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities.

Here’s how it works: the self serve kiosk now allows customers to round up to the nearest dollar by selecting the “round-up for RMHC” button at checkout — regardless of payment method. That money will go toward families in need.

“Most of them are neonatal intensive care unit of families that have a baby that might weigh a pound or a pound and a half that’s going to be in the hospital for 3 to 4 to 5 months,” said Bonnie Hopkins, President of Ronald McDonald House of Charities. “Waiting to gain some weight and strength to get home.”

The option will be available at nearly 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. This makes it easier and more convenient for customers.

“It’s safer, it’s more secure, it’s more immediate,” said Hopkins.

What do the contributions pay for?

With more people using credit or debit cards to pay for their meals, the Ronald McDonald House saw a 15 percent drop in restaurant coin contribution. Hopkins says this initiative should put things back on track.

Money makes it possible for the Ronald McDonald House in Macon — as well as other locations — to function.

“Imagine your electricity times about ten, water, groceries and those kinds of things,“ added Hopkins. “We are open 24/7 365 days a year.”

Quartz Carter, a McDonald’s customer, supports the cause.

“I would definitely start using cash now that I know that I’m helping sick kids,” shared Carter. “I’m all about helping others.”

According to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities, it costs an average of $80 a night to house a family.