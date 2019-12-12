Mercer Medicine opens rural health clinic in Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer Medicine Clinic in Peach County is now open. It’s a health facility where all residents will be accepted.



“Mercer is committed to our mission and that is rural and under-served Georgia,” said Jean Sumner, Dean at Mercer’s School of Medicine.

In July 2018, Mercer Medicine expanded outside of Macon opening a rural clinic in Plains. Now in Peach County, and soon in Clay County.

“The rural areas is a lot more challenging because patients a lot of times have difficulties with mobility,”said Dr. Michael Early, Certified Family Physician.



The clinic will provide primary care, on-site lab services, EKG’s, vaccinations, telemedicine technology and women’s health services.

“We’ll be able to expose medical students and residents to this area to let them know that they can also practice in a medically under-served area of Georgia,” said Dr. Early.

The Peach County clinic will also offer an educational component for rural physicians, management services and help in the placement of future physicians.

“You train them correctly you know they’ll feel and empowered,” said Dr. Early. “The patient and the doctor would be better served.”

The medical students will have no debt in exchange for their service in a rural community.