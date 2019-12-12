On Mom To Mom, Mandy helps you get into the Christmas spirit with some fun crafts that the entire family is going to enjoy. In this episode, she is making finger ornaments.
You can add any color you want, and give them as gifts or just to hang on to the tree.
How to make finger ornaments
- Make a design (such as a handprint)
- Decorated them — Turn them into a snowman with a little hat and some eyes and of course the mouth
- Put their name on top
- Once everything is dry, put a ribbon on it and hang it on your tree