Rain, isolated storms, and heavy rain likely Friday in Middle Georgia

Heavy rain has started in Middle Georgia today and it is expected to continue into Friday.



A warm front will lift toward the area tomorrow. This will continue to draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain will be the main threat from storms during the day tomorrow.



Although storm coverage will not be widespread on Friday, there is still the possibility of isolated strong storms with damaging winds and an isolated spin up tornado. This threat is very low and timing would be after 7 pm and overnight.



Not only are we expecting a chance for some strong storms, but heavy rain that could add up to over 1.5″ across Middle Georgia.

Although this seems like a good bit of rain, we are not anticipating much of a flooding threat.



Through the weekend clearing moves back in across Middle Georgia. Highs will warm back into the 60’s over the weekend, with an even bigger warm up by the start of next week.

- Advertisement -

Next week will bring our next chance of rain and potentially storms, before a strong cold front pushes in through the end of next week.