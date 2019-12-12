Rain, rain, and more rain

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain showers will be isolated this afternoon before becoming more widespread late this evening and into the overnight hours.

TODAY & TOMORROW.

- Advertisement -

We have started the morning out on a cool and dry note, but the dry conditions will quickly come to an end this afternoon. By lunchtime, clouds will be rolling into our area ahead of isolated rain showers. Rain chances and cloud cover will continue to increase as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will be running slightly below average in the middle 50’s. Tonight, scattered showers are forecast to be moving through the area with those widespread showers continuing off and on through tomorrow evening. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the low 40’s. Rainfall totals are expected to be between one and two inches from now until Saturday morning.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We will be dealing with a few lingering showers on Saturday morning, but those showers will be on the lighter side. Showers will quickly come to an end as we head towards the afternoon where a partly sunny sky will be returning. Temperatures on Saturday are going to warm into the low and middle 60’s. By Sunday, sunshine will be plentiful and temperatures will be topping out in the middle 60’s. We stay dry through half of the day on Monday before rain chances will be back on the rise ahead of another cold front.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)