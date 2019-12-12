Tech Report: $60,000 Apple Macbook, Netflix prices ‘unsustainable’

Netflix

Netflix shares dropped after a Wall Street analyst warned the streaming wars may cost Netflix 4 million US subscribers in 2020.

A Needham and Company analyst says Netflix’s “premium” prices of $9 to $16 a month have become “unsustainable.” Especially with the entry of other streaming services like Apple and Disney.

She recommends Netflix offer a $5 to $7 a month option.

Google buyout

Google’s $2.1 billion buyout of Fitbit will face scrutiny by the Department of Justice amid data privacy fears.

Both the Justice Department and the FTC worry that a Google-owned Fitbit would give the search giant an even bigger window into people’s private data.

Whatsapp

Smartphone messaging app Whatsapp, which boasts more than 1.5 billion users, will soon go silent for millions who still use outdated devices.

$60,000 Macbook

A maxed-out version of apple’s latest desktop computer costs more than a souped-up tesla.

The new Mac Pro released Tuesday costs nearly $60,000 for customers who opt for all the bells and whistles.