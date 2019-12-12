WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms and personnel from the city’s fire department are heading to Columbus for the Mayor’s Motorcade.

The group will visit Columbus Regional Mental Health Facility, one of five regional mental health hospitals in Georgia. The mission: to give patients an opportunity to celebrate Christmas.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Toms says he’s been involved in the motorcade for the last six years, and the chairman for the last three. He says he’s extremely honored to be involved in such a great cause and wants the patients to know, Warner Robins cares.



“We drop the gifts off and it’s just a time of interaction that they don’t get,” said Mayor Toms. “And so it’s just really neat to be a part of that and then to take some of our fire service employees that are always involved. They help gather gifts throughout the community. I think you can see the joy on their faces.”

The Warner Robins Rotary Club and Greenbriar Garden Club gave a generous donation of $500.