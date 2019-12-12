Warner Robins police investigating Thursday shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is in the hospital after being shot in the face Thursday night.

Warner Robins officers say it happened just before 7 o’clock in the 1500 block of Watson Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

The victim, described by police as a “male,” was found inside a white BMW that had its windows shot out. He’s been taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

There’s no word on his condition.

Officers say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the shooting was drug related.

Related Article: Warner Robins Municipal Court project up for rebid

Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME of Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 if you have any additional information.