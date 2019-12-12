UPDATE: Warner Robins police arrest 2 for drug-related shooting

UPDATE: Authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryant Alexander Poole and 21-year-old Gabrielle Hoges in connection with a shooting that happened on Dec. 10.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities captured and identified the suspects as:
- Bryant Alexander Poole, 28
- Gabrielle Hoges, 21
Detectives found the vehicle that the suspects fled-in at 202 Cox Drive on Thursday. Authorities arrested both suspects and served a search warrant at the address.
The incident occurred after all parties agreed to meet for the purpose of buying and selling marijuana.
The charges
Authorities arrested Poole and charged him with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Battery
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Authorities arrested Hoges and charged him with Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.
The medical staff expects the victim to recover.
Original story
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers responded to Andy’s Food Mart on North Houston Road around 2:30 p.m on Tuesday. The call regarded an aggravated assault with shots fired.
Officers say a 17-year-old male showed up at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen shortly after the call. He was then taken to Medical Center Navicent Health.
A preliminary investigation revealed both parties involved arranged a drug-related meeting in the parking lot.
Authorities also say the suspects fled the area in a dark blue vehicle.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.