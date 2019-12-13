Daybreak Interview: Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar Experience

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you still need to check some items off of your holiday shopping list or if you haven’t started yet, the Macon Coliseum has an event coming up that could help with that. It’s hosting its first ever Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar Experience this weekend.

David Aiello and Brian Martin, from the Macon Coliseum, visited Daybreak to tell us more about it.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar Experience is Sunday, December 15th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Macon Coliseum is at 200 Coliseum Drive in Macon. Tickets for just the bazzar are $5, if you want to ice skating and shop, those tickets are $15.