Bibb deputies arrest 5 with multiple charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested five Macon men after serving a warrant in the 2800 block of Blount Street.

Authorities say the arrests happened at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 10. They deemed four of the men as felons with firearms in their possession.

Deputies served warrants at the address on 21-year-old Teddy Dewayne Jackson, of Macon. When deputies arrived, they found four other men in the house with Jackson.

Deputies also found four guns along with drugs. Authorities took all five men into custody.

The charges

Deputies took Jackson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

(2) counts of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

(3) counts Aggravated Assault

Criminal Use of Article with Altered I.D. Mark

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Probation Violation

Deputies took 22-year-old Rueben Weldon Leghorn to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Criminal Use of Article with Altered I.D. Mark

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Deputies took 28-year-old Sammie Lee Montgomery Jr. to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Criminal Use of Article with Altered I.D. Mark

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Deputies took 29-year-old Vanshun Terell Coleman to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Criminal Use of Article with Altered I.D. Mark

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Deputies took 25-year-old Quenton Varnard Woodson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Criminal Use of Article with Altered I.D. Mark

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

All of the men are being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.